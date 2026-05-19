Somalia PM, Italian Envoy Discuss Strengthening Cooperation and Development Projects

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre on Monday received the Italian ambassador to Somalia, Pier Daccò Coppi, for talks focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the government said.

During the meeting at his office in Mogadishu, the two sides discussed expanding collaboration in development, diplomacy and humanitarian assistance, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the progress of three major hospital construction projects being implemented in Afmadow in Lower Juba, Xarardheere in Mudug, and Cadale in Middle Shabelle. The facilities are being financed by the government of Italy as part of its development support programme in Somalia.

Hamza Abdii Barre praised the long-standing historical relations between Somalia and Italy, highlighting cooperation in diplomacy, education, development and humanitarian aid. He also briefed the Italian envoy on the government's recent achievements in security, economic recovery and preparations for planned one-person, one-vote elections.

For his part, Ambassador Pier Daccò Coppi expressed appreciation for the reception and reaffirmed Italy's commitment to continuing support for Somalia's development priorities and ongoing state-building efforts.