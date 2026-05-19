South Africa: Early Childhood Development Key to Addressing Skills Gap - KZN Premier

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has underscored the importance of early childhood development (ECD) as a critical intervention to address the growing skills mismatch in society.

The Premier was speaking at the Early Childhood Development Strategic Dialogue held at the Archie Gumede Conference Centre in Durban, where policymakers and sector stakeholders gathered to discuss the future of ECD.

The dialogue brought together key stakeholders, including government representatives, education experts and civil society, to explore how early learning can strengthen the foundation for lifelong learning, skills development and economic participation.

In his opening remarks, Ntuli said interventions must begin at the foundation phase level to ensure learners are equipped with relevant skills, long before entering tertiary education or the labour market.

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"The ECD Strategic Dialogue is aimed at addressing the skills mismatch at a foundation phase so that learners are armed with skills for the future by the time they reach tertiary level. It is important that we expose learners to skills that will help them to participate meaningfully in the economy," Ntuli said.

The Premier also highlighted the need for stronger coordination between government, educators, parents, communities and development partners to ensure that early learning programmes respond to the realities of a changing world.

The strategic dialogue reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to investing in children from the earliest stages of development, ensuring that every learner is given a fair opportunity to grow, learn and contribute meaningfully to KwaZulu-Natal's future.