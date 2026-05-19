South Africa: DR Congo, Uganda Commended for Ebola Response

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in his capacity as African Union Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, commended the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Ugandan governments for their response to an outbreak of Ebola.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an outbreak of the disease a public health emergency of international concern, with hundreds of cases reported.

"I commend the Governments of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda for their swift leadership and transparency in declaring the Ebola Virus Disease outbreaks of the Bundibugyo strain in Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and in Kampala, Uganda, following laboratory confirmation.

"Early detection, rapid reporting and decisive action remain critical to containing outbreaks before they escalate into a wider regional crisis," President Ramaphosa said in a statement.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He pledged solidarity with the two countries and in particular, those "affected communities and frontline health workers".

"I also commend neighbouring countries that have moved rapidly to strengthen preparedness, cross-border surveillance and emergency coordination.

"I further commend the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, under the leadership of the Director General, Dr Jean Kaseya, working together with the World Health Organisation, for its rapid support to affected countries, regional coordination efforts and mobilisation of partners around a unified continental response, building on the successful continental incident management model deployed during the mpox response.

"I also welcome the efforts of national authorities, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), the World Health Organisation and partners to strengthen surveillance, laboratory systems, contact tracing, infection prevention and control, risk communication, case management and access to appropriate medical countermeasures," President Ramaphosa said.

He called for close cooperation between the two countries' governments and frontline responders and communities in an "environment of trust and transparency to stop these outbreaks at their source and prevent further spread".

"Ebola does not respect borders. In a region marked by high population mobility, insecurity and humanitarian movement, the risk of regional spread is significant and demands urgent, coordinated action.

"I therefore urge affected and at-risk countries to intensify cross-border collaboration, strengthen surveillance at formal and informal points of entry, and ensure rapid information sharing, particularly in areas affected by insecurity and population displacement.

"As the chair of the Global Leaders Network for Women's, Children's and Adolescents' Health, I make a special plea to ensure that women, children and adolescents are not left behind and that routine services do not backslide as we handle this crisis," the President said.

He noted that the outbreak underscores a crucial reminder that African countries must continue investing in public health systems and regional health security.

"Preparedness requires sustained investment in national public health institutes, emergency operations centres, laboratory and genomic surveillance networks, trained health workforce and rapid response capabilities.

"I therefore call on African Union Member States and international partners to strengthen support for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response through timely financing, technical assistance, medical countermeasures and direct support to affected communities. Solidarity must translate into concrete action," President Ramaphosa said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Uganda Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pledged, in his capacity as Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, to continue working with the AU Commission, Heads of State and Government, Africa CDC and partners to "ensure that Africa's response remains coordinated, adequately financed and anchored in the principles of solidarity, health security and sovereignty".

"The peoples of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and the wider region must not face this threat alone. Africa has the experience, institutions and resolve to contain these outbreaks. What is required now is urgency, unity and collective action," President Ramaphosa concluded.