Zimbabwe: Chivayo's Ex-Wife Arrested Over Alleged Cellphone Theft, Child Access Dispute

Sonja Louise Madzikanda, the estranged wife of Wicknell Chivayo, says she was arrested and detained at Highlands Police Station on allegations of denying the controversial businessman access to their children and stealing one of his electronic devices.

In a viral video on Monday Madzikanda claimed she received two separate dockets on the same day, accusing her former husband of using the criminal justice system to intimidate her amid their ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.

"Today I received two dockets. The first was from Wicknell Munodaani Chivayo, alleging that I was denying him access to his children. This is now the second time he has done this to me," she said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Madzikanda, the dispute arose after she returned from a trip to China and carried out the children's school run before Chivayo allegedly pounced on her with police officers accusing her of blocking him from seeing the children.

"When I came back, he arrived with the police and alleged that I had denied him access to his children. That was the first docket," she said.

She further alleged that after her lawyer intervened, a second case was opened, accusing her of stealing one of Chivayo's devices.

"When he realised that my lawyer had come and defended me, a second docket was opened. He then alleged that I had stolen one of his devices. This is a man who is heavily guarded, as everyone is aware," Madzikanda said.

In explosive claims, Madzikanda said, "he is doing this because someone leaked videos of him and the President ... That is why I am now being arrested and detained at Highlands Police Station."

She denied any involvement, saying she had been outside the country and could not have accessed Chivayo's phone.

The arrest adds another dramatic chapter to the couple's highly publicised divorce proceedings, which are yet to be finalised. The matter has been marked by disputes over child custody, access rights and the division of assets.

Earlier this year, the courts ordered that Madzikanda be paid US$5 million in relation to the access and maintenance dispute, while a South African court also ordered freezing some of Chivayo's assets and bank accounts pending finalisation of the divorce.

Madzikanda claimed the latest developments were aimed at pressuring her through the custody battle.

"This is an effort to take my children away from me," she said. "He has realised that I am not interested in his marriage, his cars or his wealth, but he knows that when it comes to my children, I will be concerned."