Somalia, Turkey Discuss Expanding Military Cooperation

Mogadishu — Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi held talks with Turkey's ambassador to Somalia and senior Turkish military officials on strengthening defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting in Mogadishu was attended by Turkish Ambassador Alper Aktaş, TÜRKSOM commander Major General Sebahattin Kalkan, and other military officers, according to a statement from Somalia's Ministry of Defence.

Discussions focused on expanding joint military operations, accelerating troop training programmes and enhancing support for the development of Somalia's defence capabilities.

Fiqi thanked Turkey for its continued support to Somalia, particularly in counter-terrorism efforts, military training and broader strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The minister also said there were groups opposed to Somalia's state-building process and uncomfortable with the growing ties between Mogadishu and Ankara, the statement added.

For their part, Ambassador Alper Aktaş and the accompanying Turkish officials reaffirmed Ankara's commitment to supporting Somalia in security, military training and the rebuilding of defence institutions.

The meeting was also attended by Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, commander of Somalia's land forces and acting chief of the Somali National Army, alongside other officials from both sides.