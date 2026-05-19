Africa: World Health Assembly Opens in Geneva, Switzerland

The Seventy-ninth session of the World Health Assembly (WHA79) opened in Geneva, Switzerland today, with the election of Dr Víctor Elías Atallah Lajam of the Dominican Republic as the President of the Health Assembly.

The elected Vice-Presidents are Dr Mohamed Ali Al-Ghouj of Libya, Dr Assa Badiallo Touré of Mali, Mrs Katarzyna Drążek -Laskowska of Poland, Mrs Neesha Mehta of Nepal, and Mr Elias Kapavore of Papua New Guinea. Dr Timur Sultangaziyev of Kazakhstan and Dr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh of Ghana are the Chairs of the Committee A and Committee B, respectively.

During the high-level welcome, H.E. Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, Federal Councillor of the Swiss Confederation, addressed the Health Assembly on behalf of the host country, followed by remarks from H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana and Special Guest of Honour.

Delegates also heard video messages from H.E. António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, H.E. Ahmad Al Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic, and H.E. Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados.

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Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, addressed the Assembly and then presented the Awards for Global Health to Dr Tore Godal, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis, Dr Mike Ryan and Dr Heba El Sewedy, recognizing their lifetime achievements and exceptional contributions to improving the health and well-being of communities worldwide.

Special Guest, H.E. Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain, addressed the Assembly at the conclusion of the afternoon session in the Plenary.