South Africa: Home Affairs Chairperson Calls for Greater Accountability for Buses Transporting Illegal Immigrants

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, has called for greater accountability and consequence management against officials of the Border Management Authority and the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency over the increasing prevalence of unroadworthy foreign buses transporting undocumented immigrants within the country.

The Chairperson, together with the Limpopo Police Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Hadebe, joined an ongoing operation led by the Department of Transport and Community Safety in Limpopo after authorities intercepted an unroadworthy bus travelling from Malawi to Johannesburg carrying 75 passengers, 43 of whom were undocumented.

"It is unacceptable that despite the mandates of the two agencies, incidents of foreign buses transporting illegal immigrants continue to be intercepted within the country. The two agencies must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to this illegality," Mr Chabane said.

According to the Chairperson, the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency has for a long time threatened to take a hard-line stance by withdrawing permits of bus companies knowingly transporting undocumented immigrants.

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"This year alone, numerous bus companies have been intercepted transporting illegal immigrants. There appears to be no follow-through in enforcing the law, which is unacceptable," Mr Chabane said.

Mr Chabane further noted that notwithstanding the Border Management Authority's funding shortfall, the continued illegal entry of foreign nationals into the country at an alarming rate remains unacceptable.

He called for strong consequence management against officials facilitating the movement of undocumented foreign nationals into the country. "Where there is illegality, it must be met with decisive law enforcement and consequences. We cannot and will not accept the subversion of our laws for nefarious and selfish ends," he said.

The Chairperson welcomed the work of the South African Police Service in intercepting the bus in Limpopo and called for a more coordinated and intelligence-driven approach to curb the phenomenon.

He emphasised that the transportation of undocumented immigrants poses multiple challenges, including illegal entry into the country and the use of unroadworthy buses, which contributes to road accidents and the high death toll on South African roads.