Zimbabwe: Who Gave You the Mandate? - Chamisa Ridicules Timba, Biti for Leading Forums Against Constitutional Amendment Bill

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa has been left with egg on his face after Daily News released audio evidence allegedly capturing him dismissing politicians leading campaigns against Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3.

Chamisa had earlier accused the publication of fabricating a story, but in the now-public audio, he criticises politicians spearheading opposition forums against the proposed constitutional changes, including his former allies Jameson Timba and Tendai Biti.

Timba, who now leads the Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP), has emerged as one of the key voices opposing ZANU PF's reported attempts to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule beyond 2030.

In the leaked recording, Chamisa questions the legitimacy and authority of those positioning themselves as leaders of anti-amendment movements, asking whether they have the people's mandate.

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"You just wake up one day and you're Timba and saying you are now a convenor of a certain group - who gave you the mandate?" Chamisa is heard saying.

"And you want to rally people around, as who? You have actually started on the wrong position because you have already abrogated to yourself authority, power, influence, stature and title you do not have."

The revelations are likely to deepen divisions within opposition circles, which have remained fragmented since Chamisa's dramatic departure from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), the party he founded in 2022.

Chamisa returned to active politics earlier this year, pledging to challenge ZANU PF over efforts to extend President Mnangagwa's tenure.

However, he has faced mounting criticism from fellow opposition politicians for failing to take visible action against the Constitutional Amendment Bill No.3 despite his popularity and broad support base.

In the same audio, the former CCC leader ridicules his former deputy, Tendai Biti, questioning his authority to convene political initiatives.

"Who told you, Biti, to be the convenor of an organisation?" Chamisa says.

"You have a right to say, 'You voted for me as an MP of Mt Pleasant, I am proposing this also.' You have a basis and mandate. You cannot come from nowhere."