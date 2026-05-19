Zimbabwe: Constitution Amendment Bill No.3 Public Hearings Went Smoothly - Mnangagwa Says Despite Violence Claims

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stated that the parliamentary-led public hearings on the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 proceeded smoothly and according to a briefing he received, every part of the country was given an opportunity to share its views.

This account, however, contradicts widespread reports, including those shared by the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), which condemned the process as marred by violence and a partisan selection of public speakers.

During the Harare public hearings, human rights lawyer Doug Coltart was assaulted, and his mobile phone was snatched from him on camera by Luckmore Gapa, a member of Zanu PF's Central Committee.

Opponents of the Bill including constitutional law expert Professor Lovemore Madhuku, Tendai Biti, Fadzayi Mahere, and other activists have cried foul, saying they were denied the chance to express their views.

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Responding to questions from journalists at State House in Harare, Mnangagwa said he had received a briefing that the process went well.

"I think the public were given an opportunity to express their views. I don't think there is any part of the country which was left out from what I have been briefed," he said.

Mnangagwa applauded the press for widely publicising the Bill, saying this ensured that Zimbabweans across the country were aware of the proposed amendment.

"The press has done a fantastic job to make sure that it was publicised so that everybody will have an opportunity to express themselves. This is what it ought to be in a democracy."

The 90-day waiting period, which allowed people to continue making submissions, ended yesterday. The Bill now awaits parliamentary debate when Parliament resumes sitting in a fortnight.

Proponents of the Bill have argued that the amendment does not require a referendum, as demanded by section 328 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe. However, the Law Society of Zimbabwe recently warned that it would be unconstitutional for CAB3 to escape a referendum.

The Bill seeks a raft of changes, including extending President Mnangagwa's term by two more years, effectively altering term limits from five years to seven years. It further proposes to restrict the presidential vote to parliamentarians alone, leaving the ordinary public to directly elect only MPs and councillors.

The Bill itself is already being challenged in the Constitutional Court by a group of war veterans.