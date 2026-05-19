Sudan: Foreign Minister Participates in Opening Session of 13th World Urban Forum in Baku

Baku, May 18, 2026 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim on Monday participated, on behalf of the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, in the opening session of the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku.

The forum brought together heads of state and government, ministers, senior officials, and representatives of international and regional organizations concerned with sustainable urban development.

The opening session featured remarks by several world leaders and international officials on the challenges associated with urban expansion, the importance of sustainable development, smart cities, housing and infrastructure services, as well as support for reconstruction efforts and building more resilient cities capable of confronting economic and climate challenges.

The session was attended by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, alongside senior United Nations and UN-Habitat officials.

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In statements following the session, the Sudanese foreign minister stressed the importance of Sudan's participation in the forum as a key platform for exchanging international expertise and experiences in sustainable urban development, housing, and reconstruction.

He added that Sudan attaches particular importance to rebuilding infrastructure, developing cities, and improving basic services in the post-war phase.

The minister further noted that Sudan's participation also aims to strengthen cooperation with international organizations and sisterly and friendly countries, while benefiting from successful experiences in urban planning and sustainable development in support of national efforts to achieve stability, development, and reconstruction.