Sudan: Health Minister Discusses Strengthening Support for Sudan in Combating HIV/Aids

Geneva, May 18, 2026 (SUNA) - The Federal Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim, held talks on Sunday with Angeli Achrekar, Deputy Executive Director and Global Practice Lead at the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS), on the sidelines of the 79th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

During the meeting, the Minister outlined the major challenges facing the ministry in maintaining the continuity of essential health services, noting that HIV/AIDS response programmes remain among the top national priorities that the government seeks to protect and develop despite exceptional circumstances.

He called for intensified support from international partners for prevention, treatment, and care programmes, stressing that the most vulnerable groups continue to be the hardest hit amid declining services, and that the recovery of the health system depends on the sustainability of such support.

For her part, Ms. Achrekar expressed the programme's appreciation for Sudan's efforts in this field, affirming that UNAIDS will continue to support the Ministry of Health in expanding HIV/AIDS services and ensuring they reach those most in need.

The discussions also explored practical mechanisms to accelerate the delivery of assistance to the most affected areas.