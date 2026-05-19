Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Backs Tayebwa for Deputy Speaker Slot

Muhoozi Kainerugaba has endorsed Thomas Tayebwa to retain his position as Deputy Speaker in the forthcoming 12th Parliament.

The latest development signals renewed backing from legislators aligned to the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

Gen Muhoozi, who chairs the PLU pressure group, announced the position in a post published on X on Tuesday, saying the decision had been reached following guidance from President Yoweri Museveni.

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"On the issue of Deputy Speaker, after getting guidance from the Commander-in-Chief, all PLU MPs and PLU leaning MPs will support Rt. Honourable Thomas Tayebwa for that position. Congratulations Rt. Honourable," Gen Muhoozi posted.

The endorsement comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, with different camps intensifying mobilisation efforts within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and among independent legislators.

Last month, PLU had directed its MPs-elect to support Anita Among and Mr Tayebwa for the top parliamentary positions after the pair received endorsement from the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC).

At the time, PLU Secretary General David Kabanda said the decision was intended to promote unity and coordination among legislators aligned to the movement.

However, the pressure group last week reversed its earlier position and announced support for Jacob Oboth Oboth in the speakership race.

Mr Oboth is reportedly being fronted as an alternative candidate amid growing political pressure facing Speaker Among, who continues to face scrutiny over allegations linked to corruption and expenditure at Parliament.

Gen Muhoozi had also indicated last week that PLU would support a female candidate for the Deputy Speaker position, creating uncertainty over Mr Tayebwa's prospects.

The latest declaration, however, appears to signal another shift in position, with PLU and its allies now rallying behind Mr Tayebwa to retain the seat he has occupied since 2022.

The race for parliamentary leadership has in recent weeks generated debate within political circles, with some politicians criticising what they describe as predetermined endorsements within the ruling party.

Mr Tayebwa has consistently defended the NRM's position on parliamentary leadership and urged party members to remain united ahead of the vote.

Gen Muhoozi's endorsement is expected to strengthen Mr Tayebwa's standing as preparations for the election of parliamentary leaders gather momentum.