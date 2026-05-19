Uganda: Congolese Pilgrims Return Home After Ebola Fears Halt Martyrs Day Pilgrimage

Hope and excitement among Congolese pilgrims in Kasese District turned into disappointment after government postponed this year's Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations due to the Ebola outbreak linked to Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The decision affected 78 pilgrims from Eastern DRC who had already crossed into Uganda on foot ahead of the annual pilgrimage to Namugongo scheduled for June 3.

Last Friday, the pilgrims were warmly welcomed by the Catholic Diocese of Kasese led by Bishop Francis Acquirinus Kibira.

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The group was received at Kabuyiri Catholic Shrine in Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Town Council, where they had camped as preparations intensified for the spiritual journey to Namugongo.

The pilgrims had expected to begin the long trek together with hundreds of believers from Kasese Diocese on May 19.

However, their plans were cut short following a directive by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni postponing the national celebrations over concerns about the Ebola outbreak reportedly linked to Eastern DRC.

On Monday, the pilgrims appeared heartbroken and confused as they prepared to return to Congo, saying the journey that had brought them to Uganda had ended before reaching its destination.

Speaking to reporters, Congolese pilgrim Kabuyaya Kaparayi said they had travelled with faith and determination but were saddened by the abrupt postponement.

"We had come with hope to pray from Namugongo, but because of the Ebola situation we have accepted to return home and wait for another opportunity," Kabuyaya said.

Despite the disappointment, the pilgrims remained hopeful that once the Ebola outbreak is contained, they will return and complete their pilgrimage of faith.

The group, which had crossed into Uganda on foot, said they would instead use motorcycles and vehicles to return to their homes in Eastern Congo.

Kasese Resident District Commissioner Lt. Joe Walusimbi said authorities have intensified health surveillance and security operations at border points, especially along porous routes between Uganda and DR Congo.

"We are strengthening screening and monitoring at all entry points to ensure controlled movement and protect communities from the spread of Ebola," Lt. Walusimbi said.

He also revealed that evacuation and isolation centres will be established at Bwera and Rukoki General Hospitals to strengthen emergency preparedness and response in Kasese District.

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The postponement of this year's Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations marks a major disappointment for thousands of pilgrims who had already begun preparations for one of Uganda's biggest religious events.

However, church leaders and government officials continue to call for calm, vigilance and cooperation as efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak continue.