Uganda: Church Calls for Calm After Martyrs Day Celebrations Postponed Over Ebola

The Uganda Episcopal Conference has officially guided Catholics across the country to remain prayerful and calm following the postponement of this year's National Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo over the Ebola outbreak.

In a press release dated Monday, May 18, 2026, the Uganda Catholic Secretariat announced that although the national gathering at Namugongo scheduled for June 3 has been postponed, Christians are encouraged to commemorate the Uganda Martyrs from their respective dioceses and parishes under the guidance of bishops and government authorities.

The statement follows a government communication suspending the annual pilgrimage amid fears linked to Ebola cases reportedly connected to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

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Signed by the Chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, Rt. Rev. Joseph Antony Zziwa, the Church described the Uganda Martyrs commemoration as "a profound witness of faith, courage, fidelity to Christ and steadfast commitment to Christian values."

The bishops further called upon Ugandans to pray for the nation, health workers and all those affected by the circumstances that led to the postponement.

"Let us all join in prayers for our nation, health workers, and all those affected by the circumstances that necessitated the postponement."

The Church also urged believers to comply with government health directives aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola.

"We urge you all to follow the guidelines given by the Government and the Ministry of Health," the statement reads in part.

Despite the postponement of the national celebrations, the Episcopal Conference emphasized that the spirit and testimony of the Uganda Martyrs remain alive and relevant to Christians today.

The bishops encouraged believers to continue living lives rooted in faith, sacrifice, truth and fidelity to God.

"The witness of the Uganda Martyrs continues to inspire the Church and the nation, reminding us that true faith is lived daily through love, sacrifice, truth and fidelity to God."

The bishops concluded by calling upon the Holy Martyrs of Uganda to intercede for the nation and strengthen citizens in faith and unity during the challenging period.

The annual Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations at Namugongo attract millions of pilgrims from Uganda and across the region to commemorate the Christian converts who were executed between 1885 and 1887 on the orders of Kabaka Mwanga II.