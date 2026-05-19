Kenya: DCI Warns Protest Organisers As Nationwide Fuel Strike Enters Second Day

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has warned that individuals organising, financing, inciting or participating in criminal acts during the ongoing nationwide fuel protests will face legal action as the transport strike entered its second consecutive day on Tuesday.

The warning came amid escalating tensions across the country after talks between transport stakeholders and government officials failed to produce a breakthrough late Monday night, prolonging a nationwide shutdown that has paralysed public transport services and disrupted economic activity.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the DCI cautioned protesters against engaging in violence and criminal activities under the guise of demonstrations.

"The Directorate of Criminal Investigations strongly cautions members of the public against turning legitimate demonstrations into criminal activities," the agency said.

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While acknowledging Kenyans' constitutional right to peaceful assembly and expression, the investigative agency said acts of violence, looting, arson, destruction of property, road blockades and attacks on police officers and motorists remained criminal offences punishable by law.

"Investigations into yesterday's demonstrations are ongoing," the DCI said, adding that hundreds of suspects had already been arrested and arraigned in court.

According to the agency, arrests made nationwide so far include 189 suspects in Nairobi, 259 in the Rift Valley region, 103 in Eastern, 142 in Central, seven at the Coast and 10 in Western Kenya.

"Many of these suspects have already been arraigned today in court on various charges," the statement added.

The DCI further warned that "no one is above the law" and vowed to pursue individuals suspected of coordinating or financing criminal activities linked to the protests.

Seconday-day strike

The nationwide strike, spearheaded by transport operators protesting soaring fuel prices, entered an unprecedented second day after negotiations at Nairobi's Transcom House collapsed without an agreement.

Matatu operators rejected a government proposal to reduce diesel prices by Sh10 per litre, insisting the reduction was insufficient to cushion operators against soaring operational costs.