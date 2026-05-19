Uganda Licenses Starlink As Africa Satellite Internet Rollout Expands

Starlink is already operational in several African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia and Ghana

Uganda has licensed Elon Musk's Starlink to operate in the country, joining a growing but uneven wave of African markets opening to satellite internet services as regulators weigh access expansion against concerns over sovereignty, data control and telecom competition.

The agreement was signed on May 15 at State House Entebbe, witnessed by President Yoweri Museveni, following months of negotiations between the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) and Starlink, a unit of SpaceX.

Under the licence terms, Starlink will be allowed to begin commercial operations in Uganda but must establish a local physical presence, deploy a national gateway, register devices used in-country and maintain technical and legal staff on the ground. Regulators said the conditions were intended to ensure oversight of network operations and compliance with national security and tax requirements.

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Museveni said the government's priority was visibility and accountability in the telecommunications sector.

"Our interest is security, revenue assurance and knowing exactly what is happening within the telecommunications ecosystem," he said.

Uneven Africa rollout

Starlink is already operational in several African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia and Ghana, where it has been used to extend connectivity into rural and underserved areas with limited fibre infrastructure.

Its low-earth orbit satellite system has been promoted as a faster alternative to traditional broadband rollout in markets where geography and cost have slowed investment.

However, expansion across the continent has been uneven, with several governments imposing restrictions or delaying approvals.

Namibia has rejected Starlink's licence application over regulatory compliance and ownership concerns. South Africa has not approved operations, requiring foreign telecom operators to meet local equity and empowerment rules. Cameroon has also held back authorisation, while other markets remain under review or subject to restrictions.

The result is a fragmented regulatory landscape, where access to satellite broadband varies widely depending on national telecom policy rather than technical coverage.

Dr Aminah Zawedde, permanent secretary at the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, said Uganda's approval followed extensive consultations aimed at aligning Starlink's operations with domestic regulatory requirements.

She said the agreement ensures Uganda retains oversight while expanding digital connectivity.

"Under this licence, we have agreed on clear obligations including a national gateway, device registration and a physical presence in Uganda to ensure compliance and accountability," she said.

Zawedde said the framework was designed to attract investment while safeguarding national security and data governance interests.

Starlink sees rural opportunity

Starlink representative Ryan Goodnight said the company was pleased to begin operations in Uganda and expected the service to improve internet access and affordability.

"We are very excited to bring this network to Uganda," he said, adding that the service would support education, health and broader participation in the digital economy.

He said the company planned to work with government agencies to support connectivity in selected public institutions as part of its rollout.

Uganda's telecom sector is currently dominated by mobile network operators and fibre providers, which have invested heavily in terrestrial infrastructure over the past decade.

Analysts say satellite internet could accelerate broadband penetration in rural and remote areas where network rollout remains expensive, but may also increase competitive pressure on incumbents in low-density markets.

The entry of Starlink is expected to gradually reshape pricing dynamics and infrastructure strategies, particularly as operators reassess the economics of rural connectivity.

Continental policy divide

Across Africa, governments have taken differing approaches to Starlink's expansion.

Nigeria, Kenya and Rwanda have moved to approve operations as part of digital inclusion strategies, while South Africa, Namibia and Cameroon have imposed delays or restrictions over regulatory and ownership requirements.

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This divergence has created a patchwork market in which satellite internet deployment is driven as much by policy frameworks as by technological capability.

Uganda's approval places it among early adopters, but under relatively strict operational conditions reflecting its cautious approach to telecom regulation.

Outlook

The licensing marks a further step in Uganda's efforts to expand internet access while tightening regulatory oversight of digital infrastructure.

While Starlink is expected to focus initially on underserved areas, its entry introduces a new layer of competition into a sector undergoing rapid technological change.

For incumbents, the development represents a longer-term structural challenge as satellite, mobile and fibre networks increasingly converge in the same market.