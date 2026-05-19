South Africa May Be Stable, but Food, Transport and Electricity Prices Still Hit Households Hard

19 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Alex Malapane, Shamila Singh and Sele Yalaghuli

South Africa must translate its macro stability into household relief. As belts increasingly tighten, this is no longer a technical matter, but an ethical and constitutional one.

South Africa is holding the line on macro stability, but households are carrying the cost. When a working family cannot afford food, transport and electricity, that is not just an economic problem. It is a breach of basic rights and a failure of delivery. Rising prices in essentials are eroding access to dignity. In a country that constitutionally protects access to food and basic services, the lived reality is moving in the wrong direction.

Inflation pressure is building again, led by fuel. The South African Reserve Bank has signalled that risks to the outlook are on the upside as global oil prices firm. In an import-dependent economy, fuel is a direct pass-through into the cost base. Taxi fares rise, bus tickets increase, farm inputs climb and shop prices follow. This chain is immediate and visible. Households feel it first in transport and then in food. The effect is a smaller basket for the same wage. Protein drops out, fresh produce becomes occasional, and meals are stretched. That is the cost-of-living crisis in practice.

Growth is not providing relief. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) places South Africa's growth near 1.0% for 2026, far below the 3% to 4% needed to reduce...

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