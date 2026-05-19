Uganda: From Bukedea to the Apex of Power

editorial

Anita Annet Among's reported withdrawal from the race for Speaker of Uganda's 12th Parliament has triggered renewed debate about the trajectory of one of the country's most influential political figures. The withdrawal, announced via her official X account late Sunday night, came amid mounting pressure within the ruling establishment and ongoing investigations into alleged corruption and money laundering.

Earlier, several media reports and social media posts indicated that Muhoozi Kainerugaba and the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) had withdrawn their political support for Among and Thomas Tayebwa in the Speakership race.

Among's political journey remains one of the fastest and most remarkable ascents in Uganda's recent political history. Born in Bukedea District, she entered Parliament in 2016 after defeating long-serving Bukedea Woman MP Rose Akol. She ran as an independent candidate after falling out with the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), where she had built her early political identity.

Before entering politics, Among worked in banking and later lectured in accounting at Makerere University Business School and Kampala International University. Her national profile rose significantly during the 10th Parliament, where she served on the powerful COSASE committee investigating government agencies. A key turning point came in 2020 when she crossed from FDC to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), aligning herself closely with President Yoweri Museveni's establishment.

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That move fundamentally reshaped her political fortunes. Among's influence grew further during the 2021 general elections when she was declared unopposed for the Bukedea District Woman MP seat -- a development that sparked widespread controversy. Records from election coverage at the time show that several aspirants had expressed interest in contesting against her before being blocked, withdrawing, or failing to complete nomination requirements.Among those reported to have shown interest were candidates aligned to the National Unity Platform (NUP), FDC, and independent political camps. Court disputes and Electoral Commission decisions later became central to the controversy surrounding the race. Reports indicated that some rival aspirants alleged intimidation and irregularities in the nomination process.

Court challenges seeking to overturn Among's unopposed declaration were ultimately unsuccessful. The outcome nonetheless cemented her position within the NRM hierarchy. Only months later, she contested for Deputy Speaker of Parliament and won after receiving the ruling party's endorsement. In March 2022, following the death of Jacob Oulanyah, she ascended to the office of Speaker of Parliament, becoming one of the most powerful political figures in Uganda.

Ahead of the 2026 elections, Among again secured the Bukedea Woman MP seat unopposed, reinforcing perceptions of her influence in the Teso sub-region and within the ruling establishment. Reports from October 2025 indicated that her main challenger, Florence Asio, failed to appear for nomination, resulting in Among being declared unopposed. However, the circumstances once again attracted scrutiny.Media reports documented allegations from opposition figures of intimidation, legal obstruction, and pressure against rival candidates. Earlier reports also indicated that at least three women had expressed interest in challenging her before the field narrowed significantly.

The repeated unopposed victories strengthened Among's political standing and fueled perceptions of her dominance within Uganda's political system. Among's rise has often been linked to a widening network of influence within the NRM and Parliament. Her husband, Moses Magogo -- president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and Budiope East MP -- also consolidated political influence during the same period. Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa similarly emerged as a dominant parliamentary figure aligned with the ruling establishment.

Political analysts have frequently pointed to the growing influence of a parliamentary bloc associated with the Speaker's office, particularly during the 11th Parliament. The 2026 elections saw a notable number of influential NRM-leaning MPs return unopposed or after weakly contested races. Critics argued that this reflected increasing reliance on political patronage, security influence, and internal party coordination.

Among herself increasingly became viewed as part of the broader power architecture surrounding Muhoozi Kainerugaba, whose political influence has steadily expanded. However, those alliances now appear to be shifting. Only weeks earlier, Muhoozi and the Patriotic League of Uganda had publicly endorsed Among and Tayebwa for the Speaker and Deputy Speaker positions, respectively. That support was later withdrawn in a dramatic political reversal.

Muhoozi subsequently backed Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth for Speaker, effectively isolating Among politically. Observers say the withdrawal of PLU support signaled a significant weakening of Among's position within the establishment. Her decision to withdraw from the Speakership race appears to have confirmed that shift. After years at the pinnacle of Uganda's political hierarchy, Anita Among now faces one of the most uncertain phases of her political career.

The Bukedea District Woman MP races in both 2021 and 2026 were marked by controversy over the disappearance, withdrawal, or exclusion of opponents. In the lead-up to the 2021 elections, Among -- then the NRM flag bearer, initially faced competition from other contenders. However, she ultimately went unopposed following disputed Electoral Commission decisions.

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Sophie Acan Ikilit of FDC and Hellen Akello were disqualified after their nominations were rejected. The Electoral Commission later cited academic credential disputes and issues relating to signatures, which triggered legal battles seeking to overturn the decision. Courts ultimately declined to reverse the declaration before the election.

In the 2026 electoral cycle, Among again secured the seat unopposed during the October 2025 nomination period. Florence Asio of the National Unity Platform (NUP) failed to appear at Electoral Commission offices on the final day of nominations. This prompted allegations from NUP leadership that she had been abducted to clear the field for Among. Asio later appeared in a recorded video denying the claims, stating she withdrew due to family concerns related to her political involvement.

In the same race, Mary Alupo and Immaculate Otai attempted to contest but were blocked from nomination after their names were removed from the national voters' register by the Electoral Commission. They later petitioned the High Court in October 2025, challenging the decision and alleging manipulation of the process.