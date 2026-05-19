Rwanda: The Meaning of 'Rwanda' and the Colonial Distortion of Its Origins

opinion

Colonial scholars documented that the name "Rwanda" derives from the Ikinyarwanda verb ku-aanda, meaning "to expand" or "to spread out." According to this interpretation, it reflected a nation driven by the Nyiginya dynasty's foundational desire to leave their small (Tutsi) Kingdom of Gasabo and expand into a vast empire by subjugating other (Hutu) kingdoms.

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Understanding this interpretation is essential for tracing how the unified Kingdom of Rwanda was reduced to a small area of Gasabo, and how the ideology of an expansionist kingdom developed. It also clarifies how colonialists repositioned the name "Rwanda" within a new narrative, attributing to the kingdom's leadership an enduring drive for expansion.

Many scholars argue that the name Rwanda is rooted in the idea of endless expansion. However, Rwanda did not originally mean ku-aanda or "to expand." The Ikinyarwanda word for expansion is kwaguka. One of the accusations leveled against King Yuhi V Musinga was his refusal to accept the claim that Rwanda originated in Gasabo.

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In his book Rwanda: De la féodalité à la démocratie (1955-1962), Jean-Paul Harroy, former governor of Ruanda-Urundi, explains that the colonial administration once informed King Musinga that Rwanda began in Gasabo. However, Musinga rejected this claim, insisting that Rwanda originated in Mazinga, located in what is today Akagera National Park.

After his deportation, colonial authorities introduced a documentary to Rwandan chiefs and sub-chiefs explaining that Rwanda began in Gasabo. According to Mathias Gahirima, a sub-chief from Gasabo, King Mutara III Rudahigwa convened a meeting in Kigali, inviting all chiefs, sub-chiefs, and counselors from across the kingdom. During this meeting, a Belgian official presented a film titled U Rwanda rwa Gasabo. Gahirima recalled: "I first saw this place, then I saw that hill where you can see the primary school. From the hill of Gasabo, it gradually grew to become the Rwanda we know today. It was my first time hearing that Rwanda began here."

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Why did the Belgians invest such effort in teaching Rwandans that their kingdom originated in Gasabo? The reason, according to this view, was straightforward: they needed a central narrative from which those they labeled "Tutsi" would be seen as expanding into and invading those they labeled "Hutu." The interpretation of the name "Rwanda" served this purpose.

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They promoted the idea of ku-aanda, meaning to expand from Gasabo and seize surrounding territories. This reduced the Kingdom of Gihanga to a small entity centered in Gasabo while attributing to its rulers a persistent drive for supremacy and territorial expansion.

However, Rwanda did not originally mean ku-aanda. According to Rwandan poet Sekarama, the name "Rwanda" means ingoma (reign). Gakanisha, who informed colonial scholars, stated that "Rwanda" means a country (igihugu).

This interpretation is supported by the fact that other territories were also referred to as "Rwanda," alongside u Rwanda rwa Gihanga. There was u Rwanda rwa Kabeja or u Rwanda rw'Abarenge in Ngoma, u Rwanda rwa Binaga in Mubari, u Rwanda rwa Ndanyoye in Gikomero, and u Rwanda rwa Gashara in Busoga, Uganda.

This demonstrates that "Rwanda" meant a country: the country of Gihanga, the country of Kabeja, the country of Binaga, the country of Ndanyoye, and the country of Gashara.

Colonial scholars rejected this interpretation and instead redefined "Rwanda" as deriving from the verb ku-aanda, thereby imposing an expansionist ideology they sought to attribute to the kings of Rwanda and their alleged ambitions of supremacy.

The writer is a media specialist, historian, and playwright.