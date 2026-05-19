Rwanda: Partners Hail Equity Group's Commitment to Shared Growth At Kigali Gala Dinner

Equity Group's commitment to building long-term, impact-driven partnerships took centre stage in Kigali, as global development institutions, investors and business leaders gathered to applaud the bank's role in advancing shared growth across Africa.

Held on Friday evening, May 15, at Kigali Marriott Hotel, the high-level gala dinner brought together government officials, international partners and senior executives from across the financial and development sectors to celebrate deepening collaboration and reaffirm a shared vision for inclusive economic transformation.

Senior officials of Equity Group attended the event, including Dr. James Mwangi, its Managing Director and CEO, and Prof. Isaac Macharia, its Non-Executive Chairman. They were joined by representatives from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), UNICEF, the World Bank, Mastercard Foundation, UNDP, UNHCR, French development finance institution Proparco, and multinational financial services corporation Visa, among others.

The evening featured networking, food, drinks, and cultural performances by traditional dance troupes.

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It was co-hosted with the Milken Institute in partnership with the Africa CEO Forum.

ALSO READ: Equity Group records historic results, with profit surging 55% to Kshs 75.5 billion

Equity Bank highlights partnership-driven growth and shared success

Welcoming guests, Hannington Namara, the Chief Executive Officer of Equity Bank Rwanda, said the evening was meant to celebrate partnerships that continue to shape the bank's growth and impact.

"We are happy to have you tonight, to celebrate you, to share a meal and a drink, and enjoy the fruits of our partnership," Namara said.

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Joy Dibenedetto, Equity Group Chief Global Affairs, Strategic Relationships and Communications Officer, described the evening as "a night of common ground."

"The common ground of our shared values is moving Africa forward. That's not just an idea. It's a direction we are all committed to travelling towards," she said.

DiBenedetto noted that Equity Group had signed several partnerships and memoranda of understanding during meetings held in Kenya and at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali this week.

ALSO READ: Equity Bank Rwanda awarded for advancing women's financial inclusion at IFF 2026

Leaders emphasise collaboration as key to inclusive economic growth

Speaking at the event, Hortense Mudenge, Chief Executive Officer of the Kigali International Financial Centre, said Rwanda's development journey demonstrates the importance of collaboration between governments, businesses, and international partners.

"Shared prosperity is created when growth becomes inclusive, when investments create jobs, when innovation expands opportunity, and when financial systems serve not only markets but people," she said.

Mudenge added that Rwanda's progress has been built through cooperation between the public and private sectors, local ambition, and international support.

Global institutions reaffirm commitment to Africa's growth and capital markets

British Robinson, the Chair for Africa at the Milken Institute, said Africa's growth would require deeper collaboration and stronger capital markets.

"We are all in on Africa," Robinson said, indicating that the institute works with global investors, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and asset managers to mobilise investment for the continent.

She said the organisation is also investing in human capital development through scholarship and training programmes aimed at preparing African professionals for global capital markets.

"Africa is the future of the world," she said.

Amir Ben Yahmed, founder of the Africa CEO Forum and chief executive of Jeune Afrique, praised Equity Group for promoting what he called "shared ownership" across the continent.

"You're a true example of what the forum has tried to convey during these two days," he said, referring to Equity Group's business model and partnerships.

He also urged African business leaders to continue building continental connections through travel, dialogue, and collaboration.

UNICEF calls for urgent investment in Africa's youth, laud collaboration with Equity Group

Etleva Kadilli, Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa at UNICEF, highlighted the urgent need for investment in youth skills development across Africa.

She said more than 300 million young people aged between 15 and 24 already make up about 20 per cent of Africa's population, while millions remain outside education, employment, or training.

"Investing in youth is not only a social imperative, it is an economic imperative for Africa's future," Kadilli said.

She said UNICEF and Equity Group are working together to expand access to digital skills, learning, and employment opportunities for young people, particularly women and girls.

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The initiative, she noted, aims to reach more than one million young people by the end of 2026 and scale further by 2030.

Partners highlight impact of collaboration in finance, trade and innovation

Mary Porter Peschka, the Regional Director for Eastern Africa at IFC, said partnerships formed during the week would help expand support for small businesses, agriculture, and creative industries across the continent.

"Equity is a longstanding and steadfast partner that has shared a common vision with us and helped us to grow and innovate," she said.

A representative from ADI said the company had recently signed with Equity Bank a memorandum of understanding to support instant cross-border settlements between the UAE and Africa using stablecoin and blockchain technology.

The partnership is expected to improve the speed, affordability, and efficiency of money transfers and trade transactions for businesses and individuals across the continent, he said.

Michael Berner, who represented Visa, said the company was pleased to deepen its partnership with Equity Bank across several African markets to expand digital financial services, financial literacy, and financial inclusion.