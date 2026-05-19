Botswana South Africa to Deepen Cooperation

Gaborone — President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa is scheduled to visit Botswana at the invitation of President Advocate Duma Boko for a two-day State Visit from May 20-21 aimed at deepening cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

According to a press release from the Office of the President, President Boko and President Ramaphosa will co-chair the sixth session of the Botswana-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Gaborone.

"The session will be preceded by the Senior Officials and Ministerial segments of the BNC. Botswana and South Africa enjoy strong and longstanding bilateral relations with cooperation spanning all sectors of the economy. South Africa remains Botswana's largest trading partner and a key strategic partner in regional development and integration," the release says.

The release further notes that the State visit and the sixth session of the BNC will provide an important platform to further strengthen the strategic alliance between the two countries in socio-economic, political, defence and security as well as regional integration matters.

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"The engagements are expected to culminate in the signing of bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding in areas including water management, energy, Corrections and Prison Services, tourism, science and innovation."

While in Botswana, President Ramaphosa is also expected to tour the Botswana Vaccine Institute to appreciate ongoing joint efforts to address animal disease concerns such as Foot and Mouth Disease.

Additionally, the two presidents will attend the Botswana-South Africa Business Forum, which will bring together private sector representatives from both countries to explore investment opportunities and strengthen business partnerships.

The release states that the State Visit and the sixth session of the BNC reflects the commitment of Botswana and South Africa to deepen cooperation that contributes to the socio-economic development of both countries and improves the livelihoods of their people.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by government ministers, senior government officials and a business delegation.

BOPA