Malawi: Police, MDF Raid Nsundwe in Major Crackdown, Arrest 14 Over Suspected Illegal Fuel and Counterfeit Beer Operations

A major overnight security operation by the Malawi Police Service and the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has led to the arrest of 14 people in Nsundwe Trade Centre in Lilongwe, in what authorities describe as an ongoing crackdown on criminal activities in the area.

The late-night raid uncovered drums of fuel suspected to have been stored and traded illegally without proper documentation, alongside counterfeit trademarked beers believed to have been circulating on the market. The discovery has raised fresh concerns over the growing presence of illegal business networks operating in the densely populated township.

Deputy National Police spokesperson Alfred Chinthere confirmed the arrests to Zodiak Online, saying the operation targeted various criminal activities believed to be taking place within Nsundwe. He said police and MDF officers recovered significant quantities of fuel whose source and ownership documents could not immediately be verified.

Authorities also seized counterfeit alcoholic beverages bearing protected trademarks, pointing to what investigators suspect could be part of a wider illicit manufacturing and distribution chain operating outside legal commercial systems.

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Chinthere further revealed that some of the suspects were arrested for allegedly attempting to obstruct justice during the operation, although he did not disclose the exact circumstances surrounding the incidents.

The security sweep, which involved heavily armed police and military personnel, reportedly sent shockwaves across the township as officers searched homes, business premises and surrounding areas in a coordinated operation that continued into the early hours of the morning.

Police say the operation is still ongoing and warned that more arrests are expected as investigations continue and officers pursue additional suspects believed to be linked to the illegal activities.

Authorities were also asked whether the latest operation is connected to the unresolved 2019 killing of a police officer in Nsundwe--an incident that previously exposed deep-rooted security concerns and violent criminal activity in the area. However, Chinthere declined to directly link the current arrests to the murder case, saying more details would be released once the operation is completed.

The latest developments have once again thrust Nsundwe into the national spotlight, with residents now waiting to see whether the sweeping crackdown will dismantle criminal networks that authorities believe have been operating in the township for years.