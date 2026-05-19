Somalia Launches 10-Day Police Trainers' Programme in Mogadishu With Japan Support

19 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Interior Security Minister, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail, has launched a 10-day training programme in Mogadishu for trainers of the Somali Police Force.

The programme, held at the General Kaahiye Police Training Academy, is funded by the government of Japan and implemented by the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The training aims to enhance instructional skills, operational readiness, and the overall professional capacity of police trainers and officers, in a bid to strengthen security and stabilisation efforts across the country.

Officials said the initiative will play a key role in improving police training standards, enhancing security service delivery, and ensuring better public safety nationwide. The programme is also expected to be expanded to regions and districts across Somalia.

The launch ceremony was attended by AUSSOM Deputy Head of Mission Mouktar Osman Karie, AUSSOM Police Commissioner Hillary Sao Kanu, senior Somali police officials, as well as representatives from the government of Japan and AUSSOM.

The initiative is part of broader efforts to build a more professional and capable police force able to provide effective security and public service delivery in Somalia.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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