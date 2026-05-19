Sudan: Somalia and Sudan Pledge to Deepen Cooperation During Talks in Baku

19 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Baku — Officials from Somalia and Sudan have held talks in the Azerbaijani capital aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 13th World Urban Forum, bringing together Somalia's Minister of Commerce and Industry and Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in economic development, trade, investment, infrastructure, as well as urban development and housing.

Sudan's foreign minister said his country remains committed to strengthening ties with Somalia, stressing the importance of supporting development and stability in both nations.

He also underscored the need for closer coordination on regional and international issues, and for enhanced diplomatic consultation between the two governments.

For his part, Somalia's commerce minister expressed satisfaction with the longstanding brotherly relations between Mogadishu and Khartoum, noting Somalia's interest in expanding economic cooperation and benefiting from shared experiences in development.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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