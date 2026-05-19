Somalia Participates in Arab Health Ministers' Meeting in Geneva

Geneva — Somalia took part in the 64th session of the Council of Arab Health Ministers held in Geneva, which ran alongside the 79th World Health Assembly.

Somalia was represented by its Minister of Health and Human Services, Dr. Ali Haji Adam, who joined health ministers from member states of the Arab League.

The meeting focused on strengthening health cooperation among Arab countries, improving healthcare services, enhancing emergency preparedness, and advancing efforts to ensure equitable access to healthcare for all populations.

During the discussions, the Somali health minister highlighted the importance of regional cooperation, exchange of medical expertise, and collective support to strengthen national health systems across Arab states.

The session forms part of broader international efforts to improve global health systems and address growing public health challenges worldwide.