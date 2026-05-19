Somalia: EU Announces Fresh €138 Million Support Package for Somalia Amid Security and Humanitarian Challenges

Mogadishu — The European Union has announced a new financial support package for Somalia combining security assistance and humanitarian aid, as the country continues to face complex political and security challenges.

The EU Ambassador to Somalia, Francesco Di Mauro, met President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu, where the two sides discussed security cooperation, political stability, and support for communities affected by humanitarian crises.

The European Union said it will provide €75 million to support the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), aimed at strengthening peacebuilding and stabilisation efforts during the country's ongoing security transition.

The EU ambassador said international partners and regional states must share responsibility for ensuring the success and sustainability of Somalia's security architecture, including financing and operational support.

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In addition, the EU announced €63 million in humanitarian assistance for people affected by drought and worsening living conditions. The funds will be used to support basic services including food, clean water, healthcare, and emergency relief for vulnerable communities.

The two sides also discussed Somalia's political situation, agreeing on the importance of dialogue and consensus-building to strengthen governance and promote long-term stability.

The announcement comes as Somalia faces ongoing political disputes over governance timelines, alongside persistent security and humanitarian pressures. The EU said its renewed support is aimed at maintaining close cooperation with the federal government while addressing the country's overlapping crises.