Somalia: UN Says Closely Monitoring Somalia Political Talks, Urges Continued Dialogue

19 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

New York — The United Nations has said it is closely monitoring Somalia's political situation, particularly recent high-level talks between the federal government and opposition figures.

In a statement, the UN Secretary-General said the organisation welcomes any efforts by the parties to reach a consensual political path forward.

"The Secretary-General is closely following political developments in Somalia, notably the recent high-level talks between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Somali Future Council.

He welcomes the willingness of both parties to engage constructively and encourages them to continue dialogue with a view to reaching an agreement on the way forward on elections and related issues," the statement said.

Political stakeholders in Somalia have in recent weeks intensified efforts to bring together rival political actors, although initial rounds of talks reportedly ended without agreement.

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