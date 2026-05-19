Botswana: SA, Botswana Eye Stronger Regional Trade Ties At BNC

South Africa and Botswana are set to use the 6th Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Gaborone this week to accelerate efforts aimed at deepening regional trade, improving market access and strengthening cross-border investment in Southern Africa.

The high-level commission, taking place on 21 May 2026, comes at a time when both countries are seeking to position themselves more strategically within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and broader Southern African development agenda.

Officials' meetings began on 17 May and will run until 19 May, ahead of a Ministers' Meeting on 20 May.

Alongside the diplomatic engagements, the Botswana-South Africa Business Forum is expected to place renewed focus on practical economic cooperation between the two neighbouring states.

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Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Alexandra Abrahams is expected to deliver remarks at the Business Forum, where discussions are likely to centre on expanding bilateral trade, resolving market access constraints and strengthening regional value chains within the Southern African Customs Union (SACU).

The latest BNC session signals a growing shift from symbolic bilateral cooperation toward more implementation-driven economic coordination, particularly in sectors considered critical for regional growth.

These include agriculture, mining, transport, infrastructure, energy, tourism, finance, water and technology.

Abrahams said the commission would provide an opportunity to review progress made since the previous BNC session, especially commitments linked to the Economic Cluster.

"The deliberations of the BNC are expected to support stronger bilateral trade and investment ties between South Africa and Botswana," she said.

A key focus area is expected to be the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on Trade and Industrial Cooperation, which seeks to reduce trade barriers, improve customs cooperation and support investment partnerships across SACU value chains.

The discussions come amid steadily expanding commercial ties between the two economies.

South Africa remains one of Botswana's largest trading partners and accounts for roughly 60% of Botswana's imports, including fuel, machinery, food products and industrial goods. In 2025, South Africa exported goods worth R73.6 billion to Botswana, while imports from Botswana were valued at approximately R7.6 billion.

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Botswana is also becoming an increasingly important destination for South African investment.

According to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, 30 South African companies invested in Botswana between January 2003 and March 2026, spanning industries such as mining, financial services, communications, tourism, information technology and consumer products.

The commission is also expected to examine ways of addressing ongoing market access challenges affecting several sectors, while improving coordination on shared economic priorities.

Beyond trade, the BNC will tackle broader regional and continental issues, including regional security within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), implementation of the African Union's Agenda 2063 and opportunities linked to the AfCFTA.

The AfCFTA remains central to both countries' long-term economic ambitions, with leaders viewing regional integration as key to unlocking larger export markets, industrial growth and intra-African investment opportunities.

South Africa and Botswana currently maintain 38 bilateral agreements and Memoranda of Understanding covering sectors such as security, education, health, agriculture, infrastructure and tourism.

Originally established through an agreement signed in 2012 and inaugurated in 2013, the BNC has become one of the region's key bilateral cooperation mechanisms.