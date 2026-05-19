South Africa: Msunduzi Indaba Commits to Urban Renewal and Investment Drive

The two-day Pietermaritzburg Urban Development Indaba has concluded with a series of commitments aimed at reversing urban decay, improving municipal efficiency, and restoring investor confidence in the city.

Hosted by the Msunduzi Municipality in partnership with Invest PMB and supported by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), the gathering brought together more than 300 delegates from government, business, civil society, and the investment sector.

The Indaba formed part of the broader Pietermaritzburg Urban Renewal Programme, which seeks to reposition the city as a safe, functional, and investment-ready economic hub.

Among the key outcomes announced at the close of the conference was the establishment of a one-stop shop for investment facilitation, intended to streamline processes for investors and improve ease of doing business in the municipality.

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Delegates also agreed on measures to strengthen the municipality's e4 rates clearance system to improve efficiency in property-related transactions, while a Single Municipal Law Enforcement Unit will be operationalised to tackle by-law violations, illegal activity, and urban decay in the city centre.

The municipality further reaffirmed its commitment to land use reform aimed at accelerating inner-city regeneration and unlocking development opportunities.

Support for small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) was highlighted as a key pillar of inclusive economic growth.

Discussions during the Indaba focused on improving service delivery, strengthening infrastructure, enhancing safety and law enforcement, and creating conditions for investment-led renewal.

Closing the event, Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said the city's renewal efforts would be judged by implementation rather than promises.

"Our mission is not only to attract investors but to build confidence to show that this city is ready for business. The success of our city will not be measured by what we promise today, but by what we deliver tomorrow," he said.

The conference concluded with stakeholders committing to a joint implementation pact designed to ensure that resolutions taken during the Indaba are translated into measurable action. - SAnews.gov.za