South Africa: Gauteng MEC Inspects Key Road Projects

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela conducted oversight inspections at the Tsamaya Road (K54) and Garsfontein Road (K50) projects in the City of Tshwane on Monday as part of efforts to monitor progress on major road infrastructure developments in the province.

According to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, the visits were aimed at assessing the effectiveness and efficiency of the projects and ensuring that implementation aligns with approved plans, budgets and quality standards.

Speaking during the inspections, Diale-Tlabela said both projects were progressing well and expressed confidence that they would be completed on time and within budget.

"The K54 and K50 projects are critical investments in Gauteng's future. Improved road infrastructure will enhance mobility, reduce travel times, stimulate economic activity, and create opportunities for communities across the province," the MEC said.

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The department said the oversight programme is designed to identify operational and technical challenges that may delay project completion.

The inspections also allow officials to implement immediate corrective measures to keep projects on schedule and within budget.

The MEC said the department continues to face several obstacles affecting infrastructure delivery across the province, including encroachments, community disruptions, project stoppages and contractor performance issues.

"Road infrastructure development remains a major challenge for us in Gauteng due to a variety of issues, including encroachments, community disruptions, project stoppages, and contractor performance. This is why we continuously assess our projects to ensure they are completed on time," she said.

The MEC added that proactive oversight was essential to ensuring projects meet engineering and safety standards while maintaining accountability and transparency in the use of public funds.

"These oversight visits are essential to ensuring that our road infrastructure projects are delivered on time, within budget, and according to the highest engineering and safety standards," Diale-Tlabela said.

The department said continued investment in smart transport infrastructure forms part of government's broader vision to improve mobility, accessibility and socio-economic opportunities across Gauteng.

"Smart transport infrastructure is central to our vision of a modern, connected, and inclusive Gauteng. These projects will not only improve accessibility but also unlock socio-economic opportunities for businesses, workers, and communities," the MEC said.

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The inspections form part of the department's ongoing commitment to advancing the #GrowingGautengTogether vision through smart mobility initiatives.

"As government, we have a responsibility to ensure that every rand invested in infrastructure delivers tangible benefits to our residents. Through these inspections, we are reinforcing accountability, transparency, and quality service delivery," Diale-Tlabela said.