Uganda: Unicef Scaling Up Efforts to Protect and Support Children and Families Following Ebola Outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda

New York/Kampala/Kinshasa — "UNICEF is deeply concerned by confirmed Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, and the growing risk to children and vulnerable communities across the region - a situation the World Health Organization has now declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

"A total of 246 suspected cases have been reported so far, with 80 suspected deaths recorded in Ituri Province, eastern DRC, and Uganda has also reported two cases, with one death. The figures underscore the urgency of supporting the governments as they lead rapid outbreak response measures to contain further spread with the involvement of communities and relevant stakeholders and ensuring cross-border coordination.

"This version of the Ebola virus, the Bundibugyo strain, is less common than the Zaire strain. There is currently no approved vaccine or treatment. It is believed that circulation of this particular Ebola virus might have started in late April.

"The volatile security environment, ongoing access constraints, and high population mobility are increasing the risk of rapid transmission across affected and neighbouring areas. Children are especially vulnerable to the impacts of Ebola outbreaks, including disruptions to essential services, loss of parents and caregivers, stigma, psychosocial distress, and increased protection risks.

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"UNICEF has already mobilized nearly 50 tonnes of infection prevention and control supplies, such as disinfectants and soaps, personal protective equipment, and water purification tablets and water tanks to Bunia. A multidisciplinary Emergency Rapid Response team is also arriving imminently to provide technical assistance in priority areas, including support for risk communication and community engagement activities aimed at amplifying communication to help families understand how Ebola is transmitted and how to reduce the risk of infection. Over 2,000 community health workers are already in place, but additional capacity and resources are urgently needed to ensure effective coverage, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

"In response to the outbreak, UNICEF has activated its highest emergency classification (a Level 3 Corporate Emergency) to support an organization-wide scale-up of preparedness and response efforts across affected and at-risk areas. The activation enables the immediate allocation of flexible funding, accelerated deployment of emergency personnel, simplified operational procedures to country offices, and enhanced coordination across regional and headquarters levels to support children and families affected by the outbreak. UNICEF works collaboratively with partners, including WHO and Africa CDC, in support of government lead responses.

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"Every Ebola outbreak places children at risk - not only from the virus itself, but from the wider disruption to health, nutrition, education and protection systems. UNICEF is calling for immediate, safe and sustained humanitarian access to affected communities, particularly in eastern DRC, to enable us to reach vulnerable children and families.

"Rapid action, trusted community engagement, and sustained support to frontline responders and community health workers - who also face significant risks, will be critical to protecting children and preventing further spread."