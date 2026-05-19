Algeria: Darmanin 'Reassured' Over Fate of Detained French Journalist After Algiers Visit

French justice minister Gérald Darmanin has said he is "very reassured" by0 the treatment of detained French sports journalist Christophe Gleizes in Algeria, expressing confidence that Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune could help secure his return home.

Speaking on CNews and Europe 1 radio on Tuesday, following a two-day visit to Algiers, Darmanin said French officials had urged the Algerian authorities to allow Gleizes to reunite "not with France, but with his mother".

The minister added that he believed President Tebboune "will be receptive" to the request, saying he trusted the Algerian leader "on this point".

Gleizes, a sports journalist detained in Algeria for nearly a year, was arrested while reporting in the Kabylie region of north-eastern Algeria in May 2024. He was subsequently sentenced to seven years in prison on charges of "glorifying terrorism".

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Darmanin travelled to Algeria at the request of the French president to discuss Gleizes's case as well as broader judicial cooperation between Paris and Algiers.

The visit is being seen as a significant sign of improving relations between the two countries following a bitter diplomatic crisis that strained ties for almost two years.

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Diplomatic thaw

During his visit, Darmanin announced that France and Algeria had agreed to resume judicial cooperation, describing his talks with Algerian officials as "extremely constructive".

Relations between the two countries have gradually improved in recent months following a prolonged period of tensions linked to political disagreements and historical disputes.

The renewed dialogue appears to have opened the door to discussions on sensitive legal and diplomatic cases, including the detention of French nationals in Algeria.

Darmanin suggested that the French government hopes the case of Christophe Gleizes could now move towards a humanitarian resolution.

"Now, his sentence is final, as he has not lodged an appeal with the Court of Cassation," the minister acknowledged. The decision not to pursue a final appeal is widely seen as a step that could make a presidential pardon possible under Algerian law.

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Presidential pardon?

The French justice minister said he believed President Tebboune was in a position "to make this gesture for this family, and of course for the sake of our good relations".

While no official commitment has yet been announced by the Algerian presidency, Darmanin's comments reflected a noticeably more optimistic tone than in previous months.

The case of Christophe Gleizes has attracted growing attention in France, particularly among journalists' organisations and press freedom advocates, who have called for his immediate release.

For Paris, the issue has become part of a broader effort to rebuild trust and cooperation with Algeria after years of difficult relations.

(With newswires)