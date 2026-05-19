Namibia: NSFAF Delays Leave Hungry University Students Broke

University students have raised serious concerns over delayed Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) non-tuition payments, which they say threaten their education and daily survival.

The affected students say they rely on the money to pay for accommodation, food, transport and their academic needs, adding that delays put them under severe financial pressure.

NSFAF last month published a notice on social media saying it will start paying non-tuition fees from April, yet students have still not been paid.

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Fund spokesperson Percy Tjahere yesterday said institutions have not submitted invoices on time, hence the delayed payments.

He said students whose invoices were submitted timely have received their funds.

"The payment is now due in May. The calendar is our clear commitment, and we made it clear that students not paid are due to delayed invoices, and will be paid on the next calendar date," Tjahere said.

University of Namibia student Jairus Haufiku says accommodation is a major challenge, and government hostels cannot accommodate everyone.

He says many students use their monthly allowance to buy food, and when payments are delayed, students go for days without proper meals, making it hard to concentrate in lectures.

"Flat owners expect rent to be paid on time every month. During exam periods, some students are forced to sleep in libraries or at friends' houses because they cannot afford their rent," he says.

Haufiku calls on the fund to improve its payment system and communication with students to inform them when allowances will be paid.

"We cannot build a strong country if students are hungry, homeless and stressed. The NSFAF must treat this issue as urgent and fix the system before the next semester begins," he says.

International University of Management third-year student Miryam Iipinge says she applied for funding last year, which was approved but never paid.

"It is very frustrating and stressful, especially because we depend on the money to survive on campus. The delays make it very difficult for us to concentrate on our academics, mentally and emotionally. It feels like students are not being taken seriously," she says.

Iipinge says her parents are unemployed.

"It makes it even harder for me to balance academics and the stress of wondering what I will eat tomorrow," she says.

The Namibian has tried calling the fund's official number repeatedly, but the calls went unanswered.

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Student Union of Namibia secretary general Benhard Kavau says the delays are not surprising.

He attributes it to weak government performance, staff resignations and an overburdened Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture.

"This makes it practically impossible for the minister to perform at optimum level. The time has arrived for us as youth leaders to organise ourselves with revolutionary urgency and awaken those who have fallen asleep at the wheel of duty," he says.