Malawi: Former Speaker Henry Chimunthu Banda Injured in Night Road Crash Near Dedza

Former Speaker of Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda was involved in a road accident last night near Dedza, raising fresh concerns over road safety along Malawi's major highways.

According to information gathered, the vehicle carrying Chimunthu Banda collided with a Toyota Sienta that was transporting passengers near the Dedza Pension area.

The impact of the crash reportedly left several people injured, including the former Speaker, prompting an emergency response from medical personnel and other road users who rushed to the scene.

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Spokesperson for Dedza District Hospital has confirmed that Chimunthu Banda was initially taken to the hospital where he received emergency medical treatment before being referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital for specialised care.

Authorities at Kamuzu Central Hospital had not officially commented on his condition by the time of publishing this report.

However, information gathered by Zodiak Online indicates that Chimunthu Banda is responding well to treatment and is currently in stable condition.

The accident has once again drawn attention to the growing number of serious road crashes being recorded on Malawi's highways, particularly during night travel.

Motorists and road safety advocates have repeatedly raised concerns over speeding, poor visibility, reckless overtaking and the condition of some roads and vehicles, factors that continue contributing to fatal and life-threatening accidents across the country.

Further details regarding the cause of the accident and the condition of the other victims involved were still emerging at the time of filing this report.