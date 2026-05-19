Sudan: Inflation Reaches 45.84 Percent in April

18 May 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Sudan's annual inflation rate reached 45.84% in April 2026, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

The consumer price index for goods and services stood at 636,423.53 points in April 2026, compared to 436,396.53 points in April 2025, an increase of 200,027 points.

Food and beverage prices recorded a sharper rise, with the index reaching 261,943.52 points in April 2026, up from 169,554.35 points a year earlier, marking an annual inflation rate of 54.49%.

In urban areas, the consumer price index rose to 483,909.41 points compared to 323,250.50 points in April 2025, reflecting an inflation rate of 49.70%.

In rural areas, the index climbed to 800,011.82 points from 557,052.18 points in the same period, recording an annual inflation rate of 43.62%.

Read the original article on SNA.

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