Sudanese, Egyptian Health Ministers Discuss Health Sector Recovery On Sidelines of World Health Assembly

Minister of Federal Health Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim met with Egyptian Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population Professor Khalid Abdel-Ghaffar on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

The meeting reviewed the overall health situation in Sudan and the recovery trajectory of the health sector, with the Sudanese minister highlighting the return of several health institutions to service, the transition from emergency response to rehabilitation and reconstruction, the official declaration of Sudan being free of cholera, and the launch of the "Towards a Malaria-Free Sudan" initiative.

The minister also pointed to the resumption of operations at a number of primary and secondary healthcare facilities and specialized hospitals, including oncology and pediatric open-heart surgery centers, amid continued improvement in the country's health conditions and the return of nearly 3.8 million Sudanese refugees from abroad.

The talks further addressed the registration and licensing status of Sudanese doctors in Egypt, with the Sudanese side calling for appropriate exemptions and facilitation measures, including resolving the suspension of professional licensing procedures to enable Sudanese doctors to continue their careers and benefit from their expertise.

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The Egyptian side affirmed Cairo's readiness to engage in Sudan's reconstruction efforts. Discussions also covered cooperation in pharmaceutical supply and broader health partnerships aimed at strengthening Sudan's healthcare sector and enhancing drug security between the two countries.

Both sides underscored the deep-rooted ties between Sudan and Egypt and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in the health sector.