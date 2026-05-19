Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Somali Minister of Commerce and Industry in Baku

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salim met with Somalia's Minister of Commerce and Industry on the sidelines of the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Sudan and Somalia, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, infrastructure, urban development, and housing.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to expanding cooperation with Somalia in support of shared interests and efforts to promote development and stability in both countries, while stressing the importance of coordination and consultation in regional and international forums.

For his part, the Somali minister expressed appreciation for the brotherly ties between the two countries and affirmed Somalia's interest in advancing economic partnership with Sudan and benefiting from shared expertise and experiences in areas of mutual interest.

The meeting also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between the private sectors of both countries and encouraging trade and investment exchanges to advance bilateral relations.