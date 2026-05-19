Sudan: Health Minister Participates in Arab-Swiss Health Dialogue in Geneva

Federal Health Minister Professor Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim participated in the high-level Arab-Swiss Health Dialogue held in Geneva on the sidelines of the 79th World Health Assembly.

The event was organized by the Arab-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with the Ministry of Health of Oman, Oman's permanent mission in Geneva, the Geneva Health Forum, the League of Arab States, and the Union of Arab Chambers.

The dialogue brought together Arab health ministers, senior government officials, representatives of healthcare institutions, and Swiss companies operating in the health and technology sectors to strengthen public-private dialogue and explore partnerships in health system support, digital transformation, artificial intelligence in healthcare, and sustainable investment in the Arab region.

The programme featured several discussion sessions, including a ministerial session on national health priorities and investment projects, as well as opportunities for cooperation with Swiss partners. Another session focused on artificial intelligence and the future of health systems, highlighting regulatory frameworks, digital governance, and AI applications in public health.

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The event also included discussions on marketing healthcare products and services in Arab markets, alongside high-level networking meetings aimed at expanding Arab-Swiss health cooperation.

On the sidelines of the event, the media team of the Arab-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry conducted a brief interview with the Sudanese health minister on the objectives of the dialogue and its role in strengthening ties between the Arab health sector and relevant Swiss institutions.

Founded in 1974, the Arab-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry serves as a commercial platform linking Switzerland with 22 Arab countries.