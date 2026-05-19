Uganda: Crime Scene - Detectives Raid Speaker's Office

19 May 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Urn

Kampala — Police detectives are at Parliament to conduct a search as part of ongoing investigations into the activities of the outgoing Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

A convoy of five police vehicles carrying officers from the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and the police forensics team arrived at Parliament at around 9:30am on Tuesday morning.

The officers were seen entering the precincts of Parliament and are reportedly headed to the sixth floor, where the Speaker's chambers are located.

Today's operation follows earlier searches conducted at Anita Among's residences in Kololo, Kigo, and Ntinda as investigators widen inquiries into allegations of corruption, abuse of office, and misuse of public resources.

The investigations come amid heightened public scrutiny over expenditure within Parliament and growing pressure from anti-corruption agencies to establish accountability among top government officials.

Among, who has served as Speaker since 2022, has in recent months faced mounting criticism from sections of the public and political actors over the management of parliamentary affairs.

Authorities, however, have not yet announced any formal charges arising from the investigations.

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