South Africa: Bonko Khoza Breaks His Silence and the Footage Is His Answer

Nokwe-Mseleku posted screenshots of emails and recordings, including one of her speaking to an investigating officer who struggled to understand her account.

Bonko Khoza denied all allegations, saying more than 12 crew members were present and that unedited footage was reviewed and cleared by all parties in November 2023.

Bonko Khoza has broken his silence. The actor says unedited footage reviewed by production executives, network representatives, crew members and both parties' agents in November 2023 confirms that nothing improper happened on set. He wants the matter closed.

His statement comes after actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku went public with screenshots of emails and recordings, including one of her speaking to an investigating officer about the incident. She says she reported what happened to production in 2023, was not supported, and later opened a criminal case in May 2024 that was not prosecuted.

Nokwe-Mseleku accused Khoza of crossing boundaries during the filming of Red Ink in 2023, saying that even though the scene was choreographed and consent was discussed beforehand, what happened on set went further than what was agreed.

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Khoza released his statement on 18 May 2026. He described the scene as a fully clothed violent stunt scene that was discussed, choreographed and rehearsed, with directors, stunt coordinators and production staff present.

"I deny that I sexually assaulted, thrusted upon or committed any misconduct in respect of Ms. Nokwe-Mseleku and the production," he said.

He said more than 12 crew members were on set and that none of them reported anything improper. He said everyone who reviewed the footage confirmed no misconduct had occurred.

He confirmed a criminal case was opened in May 2024. He said police investigated and chose not to prosecute.

"I became aware early last year that the police investigated the matter and after considering the facts, the authorities did not prosecute the matter," he said.

In the recording Nokwe-Mseleku shared publicly, she can be heard speaking to the investigating officer about what happened. The exchange shows the officer struggling to understand her account.

Both parties are standing by their accounts.