Uganda's Mixed Record On Prosecuting Powerful Officials

The investigations involving former Speaker Anita Among are unfolding against a complicated legal and political backdrop in Uganda.

Anti-corruption agencies have at times secured landmark convictions against senior officials, but have also repeatedly faced accusations of selective prosecution, political compromise, and inconsistent enforcement.

That tension is central to understanding what could happen if Anita Among is eventually charged.

On paper, Uganda possesses one of the most extensive anti-corruption legal frameworks in the region. The country has a specialised Anti-Corruption Court, an Inspectorate of Government with constitutional powers, asset declaration systems under the Leadership Code, and anti-money laundering legislation that allows investigators to freeze and recover suspicious wealth.

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In practice, however, the state's willingness and ability to successfully prosecute politically connected figures has varied dramatically depending on the individual involved, the political climate, the available evidence, and the level of institutional backing behind investigators.

The strongest precedent for any potential illicit enrichment prosecution against Among is the case of Geoffrey Kazinda, whose conviction fundamentally changed how Ugandan prosecutors approach unexplained wealth cases.

Kazinda was not a minister or elected politician, but he occupied a highly influential position within government financial administration during the Office of the Prime Minister corruption scandal that shook Uganda in the early 2010s.

In 2020, the Anti-Corruption Court convicted him on three counts of illicit enrichment under Section 31 of the Anti-Corruption Act. The ruling became one of the clearest judicial endorsements of Uganda's unexplained wealth provisions.

The Inspectorate of Government built its case using detailed financial reconstruction methods known as "source and application of funds analysis." Investigators compared Kazinda's official earnings against his spending habits, luxury lifestyle, hotel bills, vehicles, land acquisitions, and real estate holdings.

One of the most cited parts of the judgment involved evidence showing Kazinda spent more than Shs210 million staying in a luxury suite at Kampala Sheraton Hotel during a period when his total lawful income was estimated at just Shs83.7 million.

The prosecution argued that the financial gap could not reasonably be explained through legitimate earnings.

Perhaps even more important was the court's approach to concealed ownership.

Kazinda had attempted to shield assets by placing some properties under structures linked to a religious trust managed by Christian monks. Prosecutors successfully argued that despite the paperwork, he remained the true beneficial owner of the assets.

That aspect of the case matters because modern financial crime investigations increasingly focus not only on direct ownership, but also on indirect control, proxy ownership, trusts, family-linked entities, and associated business structures.

The Anti-Corruption Court ultimately sentenced Kazinda to 15 years in prison, ordered confiscation of several assets, and barred him from holding public office for 10 years.

Legally, the Kazinda ruling established several important precedents.

First, Ugandan courts signalled they were willing to convict based heavily on financial analysis rather than direct eyewitness evidence of theft or bribery.

Second, the court demonstrated willingness to look beyond formal paperwork and examine the practical realities of who controls assets.

Third, the judgment reinforced the idea that unexplained wealth itself can form the basis of criminal liability for public officials.

If investigators are indeed conducting lifestyle audits, analysing declarations, or examining asset ownership linked to Anita Among, the Kazinda case is likely to become one of the most important reference points guiding prosecutors.

But Uganda's anti-corruption history also shows that legal precedent alone does not determine outcomes.

Another major precedent frequently cited in public sector corruption cases is that of David Chandi Jamwa.

Jamwa was prosecuted for causing financial loss and abuse of office during his time at the National Social Security Fund after authorising the premature sale of government bonds in a transaction that caused significant losses to the fund.

The prosecution argued that the decision violated sound financial procedures and improperly exposed public resources to avoidable losses.

The Anti-Corruption Court convicted Jamwa and sentenced him to 12 years in prison. Importantly, the conviction survived appeals at both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, strengthening the authority of the Anti-Corruption Court and confirming that senior public officials could face custodial sentences for decisions deemed arbitrary and financially harmful to state institutions.

The Jamwa case became especially significant because it demonstrated that prosecutors did not always need evidence of personal theft to secure convictions. Abuse of office charges can instead focus on whether an official improperly exercised authority in ways that prejudiced public institutions.

That precedent could become relevant if investigators examining parliamentary spending, procurement decisions, or financial authorisations linked to Anita Among attempt to argue that official powers were improperly used even absent direct evidence of personal appropriation.

But while Kazinda and Jamwa represent the strongest examples of successful high-level prosecutions, Uganda's more recent political history presents a far more mixed picture.

The iron sheets scandal, locally known as the Mabaati scandal, exposed the limits and inconsistencies of Uganda's anti-corruption enforcement system when politically powerful figures become implicated.

The scandal centred on iron sheets and relief items intended for vulnerable communities in Karamoja but allegedly diverted to senior political leaders and officials.

A striking number of top figures became linked to the controversy, including cabinet ministers, the vice president, senior parliamentary figures, and eventually Among herself.

Yet despite the scale of public outrage, the prosecutorial outcomes varied sharply.

Amos Lugoloobi initially faced criminal charges connected to the scandal, but the Director of Public Prosecutions later withdrew the case after formally notifying court of a loss of interest in continuing prosecution.

Mary Goretti Kitutu, who became the central political face of the scandal, has managed to significantly delay substantive trial proceedings through procedural litigation, including legal challenges surrounding her arrest and claims of mistreatment.

Agnes Nandutu ultimately emerged as the only minister who was convicted for the crime.

Those outcomes reinforced a long-standing criticism frequently directed at Uganda's anti-corruption institutions; that prosecutions often become uneven once investigations begin touching politically sensitive individuals.

Critics have argued that anti-corruption drives in Uganda have historically succeeded more consistently against technocrats, civil servants, accountants, and politically weakened officials than against sitting members of the country's most powerful political networks.

The evolution of the Leadership Code system also matters in understanding the current moment.

For years, Uganda's enforcement of asset declaration laws was weakened by institutional limitations. The Inspectorate of Government could identify discrepancies or breaches but lacked an effective standalone adjudicating mechanism capable of quickly imposing sanctions.

That changed with the operationalisation of the Leadership Code Tribunal under Article 235A of the Constitution.

The Tribunal now provides a dedicated forum for handling declaration disputes, unexplained omissions, late submissions, and alleged false declarations by public officers.

Modern Leadership Code enforcement has increasingly focused on whether leaders fully disclosed assets, accounts, and business interests in their mandatory declarations.

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Once investigators identify an omitted or suspicious asset, the burden effectively shifts toward the official providing a credible explanation.

Unlike criminal corruption trials, Leadership Code proceedings are partly administrative and institutional in nature. That means investigators may not necessarily need to prove classic criminal theft beyond reasonable doubt in order to establish misconduct serious enough to justify removal from office or disqualification from future public service.

That distinction could become highly significant if prosecutors conclude that criminal corruption charges may be difficult to sustain but declaration discrepancies are easier to establish through documentary evidence.

The broader issue now confronting Uganda's anti-corruption system is therefore not simply whether laws exist. The laws are already there, and previous courts have shown willingness to impose severe penalties in certain cases.

The bigger question is whether investigators and prosecutors are prepared to apply those precedents consistently when the subject of scrutiny sits at the very top of Uganda's political establishment.

That is the unresolved tension hanging over the Anita Among investigations.

Uganda has demonstrated before that senior officials can be investigated, prosecuted, imprisoned, stripped of assets, and banned from office. The Kazinda and Jamwa cases proved that clearly.

But Uganda has also repeatedly shown that political influence, institutional hesitation, prosecutorial withdrawals, negotiated exits, and procedural delays can reshape the trajectory of major corruption scandals long before final judgment is reached.

Any eventual prosecution of Anita Among would therefore test not only the evidence gathered by investigators, but also the credibility, independence, and consistency of Uganda's entire anti-corruption system.