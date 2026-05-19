South Africa: Advocate 'Had No Right' to Empty Mosiuoa Lekota's Bank Accounts, Rules Judge

18 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Nonkululeko Njilo

In a damning ruling, a court found that Advocate Luzelle Adams acted selfishly while overseeing Mosiuoa Lekota's finances, leading to more than R2m allegedly being misappropriated during his incapacity.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria has delivered a scathing judgment against Advocate Luzelle Adams, accusing her of acting for "selfish reasons" while handling the affairs and finances of her late life partner, the Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mosiuoa Lekota.

Judge Anthony Millar dismissed Adams' application for leave to appeal an earlier ruling that declared Lekota had been mentally incapable of managing his affairs during the final months of his life.

Mosiuoa Lekota died in hospital in March at the age of 77 after his estranged wife, Ntombenhle Cynthia Lekota, approached the court over concerns that more than R2-million had been withdrawn from his accounts.

In court papers, Lekota said that when she visited her husband in January, he could no longer explain the state of their finances, medical aid or investments. She said he was unable to explain why monthly payments of R5,000 to her had stopped and could not remember details of his bank accounts, financial advisers, usernames or passwords.

Meanwhile, the court heard that Adams received payments of R1,084,725 and R600,000 at a time when Lekota was no longer fully capable of managing his affairs.

The court also found that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.