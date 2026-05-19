Angola: Italy Announces Training for 50 Companies Along the Lobito Corridor

Huambo — The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) announced on Monday in Huambo the start, next September, of specialized theoretical and practical training for 50 Angolan companies along the Lobito Corridor.

This was made public by the ITA director, Andrea Ferrari, after a meeting with the provincial governor of Huambo, Pereira Alfredo.

The official said that the initiative is part of the Labinnova for Africa - Lobito Corridor program (3rd edition - 2026) and aims to promote business growth, strengthen technical capacity and internationalize African companies with high productive potential.

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He stated that the training program results from Italy's interest in establishing concrete bridges between the Italian business system and African productive ecosystems.

He added that the focus is on promoting knowledge transfer, technological innovation, specialized training and the development of sustainable long-term partnerships.

In this third edition in Angola, the project is aligned with the strategic vision of the Lobito Corridor, focused on identifying agricultural and agro-industrial companies with growth potential, productive capacity, and interest in modernization and internationalization processes, in line with the priorities of the Mattei Plan for Africa.

He stated that the 50 selected companies will be trained in areas such as agriculture and agro-industry, business management and strategies, export and international trade, agricultural technology and mechanization, logistics and value chain, food quality and certification, as well as international agricultural financing.

He said he had discussed with the governor aspects of Italian interest in investing in the gold mining sector, including the application of metal extraction and processing technologies, as well as in the food industry linked to agriculture.

He mentioned that Italy is also interested in investing in the electricity sector and in road rehabilitation, to improve the logistics of Huambo province and its integration into the Lobito Corridor, linking it to Luanda (the Angolan capital) and other countries in the region.

Andrea Ferrari said that several Italian companies have expressed interest in establishing cooperation agreements with the Angolan government and local partners, in addition to entities specializing in insurance and project financing.

The director of ITA stated that Huambo province has great potential, identified during the land trip between Luanda and the region.

He highlighted the agricultural wealth of the Central Plateau and the indicators already visible in the municipality of Caála, factors that make cooperation with local companies particularly attractive to Italy. JSV/ALH/DOJ