Southern Africa: Angola Becomes a Member of the International Congress Association

Frankfurt — Angola will become a member of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) as of this Monday (18), an entity focused on holding events and strategies for resilience and crisis management for the business tourism sector.

The public presentation of the country as a new member of this association will take place during the ICCA forum, which aims to discuss business strategies for the tourism sector, an event that annually precedes IMEX Frankfurt, one of the world's largest trade fairs on tourism, events and business travel (MICE), taking place from the 19th to the 21st of this month in Germany.

According to the director of the Angolan Tourism Development Institute (INFOTUR), Allicia Santos, this historic act will be led by the Minister of Tourism, Márcio Daniel, who heads the Angolan delegation at IMEX Frankfurt. Angola's entry into the ICCA comes two weeks after the Government launched, in Luanda, a platform called "Angola Convention Bureau," which aims to attract international events that mobilize business tourism, transforming Angola into a meeting room for Africa.

During this week, the ICCA will host meetings, strategic networking, and sessions focused on market intelligence.

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The International Congress and Convention Association in Frankfurt aims to bring together leaders in the business tourism and events sector to discuss global strategies. With this, within the framework of initiatives such as the Association Circle and parallel sessions at the IMEX fair, the ICCA focuses its action on capacity building, risk management, sustainability, and global advocacy for the industry, uniting convention authorities, global associations, and professionals in the field to align partnerships and long-term strategies.

Regarding social and economic impact, the association develops tools to measure how association conferences generate impact beyond tourism, attracting talent and sharing knowledge. IMEX Frankfurt Created 23 years ago, with the holding of the first In its 2003 edition, IMEX Frankfurt is considered the largest trade fair in Europe for the global meetings, events and business travel (MICE) sector, bringing together more than 4,500 buyers from 97 countries, with 3,100 suppliers, in addition to representing more than 150 nations at Messe Frankfurt (the world's largest center and organizer of trade fairs and congresses with its own venue).

The event, which takes place at Messe Frankfurt, aims essentially to strengthen business relationships and promote cooperation among professionals in the global events and business tourism sector. The exhibition also aims to facilitate strategic partnerships, the sharing of best practices and the identification of innovative solutions that respond to the current and future challenges of the industry.

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Taking place from May 19 to 21, 2026, with a free day of specialized education, this three-day event is a powerhouse of business opportunities, featuring more than 67,000 pre-scheduled meetings, more than 200 educational sessions and vibrant networking activities such as IMEXrun and the Gala Dinner, according to the event organizers.

Also according to the organizers, exhibitors range from convention offices and hotel groups to technology suppliers and cruise companies, while participants include corporate planners, association executives, and agency directors, who will use an advanced online meeting system. Recognized for its sustainability efforts, including a 65% waste recovery rate in 2024, IMEX is a hub of innovation, fostering connections that shape unforgettable events around the world. The 2026 edition elevates its legacy with greater accessibility, such as wheelchair-accessible spaces and simultaneous translation for sessions, as well as a focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion through initiatives such as the "Neu Project" and "pronoun badges." Participants can immerse themselves in Frankfurt's vibrant culture through an interactive ExpoFP map that highlights local restaurants and attractions, while sustainability awards and community support actions, such as support for the Orphanage, are also recognized.

Stiftung Waisenhaus reinforces IMEX's commitment to positive impact. From hands-on workshops on event technology to inspiring talks on experience design, the fair also offers a dynamic platform to build relationships, discover trends and drive the future of the global events industry with unparalleled energy and purpose. QCB/CS/TED/DOJ