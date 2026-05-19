Angolan Minister of Culture Announces Opening of the National Cinema-Theatre

Luanda — The Minister of Culture, Filipe Zau, announced on Monday in Luanda that the works on the National Cinema-Theatre, formerly known as Chá de Caxinde, are practically complete and, therefore, it could be inaugurated soon.

However, he also revealed that efforts are underway to accelerate the works on the future Palace of Music and Theatre, considered one of the most ambitious cultural projects underway in the country.

The minister was speaking to the press after a visit by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to the works of the future cultural complex in Cidade Alta and to the facilities of the National Cinema-Theatre in downtown Luanda.

According to Filipe Zau, the main component of the future Palace of Music and Theatre, named "Carlos Aniceto Vieira Dias", is at an advanced stage of completion, with the central structure of the project practically finished.

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"The Palace of Arts is practically ready. The part of the art training school, intended for teaching music, theater and dance, also has its structure completed, with only restoration and finishing work remaining in some areas," he explained.

The minister admitted, however, that the total completion of the project will hardly occur before March 2027, although the Executive is working to accelerate the pace of the works.

The project includes two underground parking levels, rehearsal rooms, art training areas, auditoriums and cultural spaces intended for the promotion of performing and musical arts.

Regarding the National Cinema-Theatre, Filipe Zau stated that the infrastructure is approximately 95 percent complete, already having sound equipment, lighting, and other technical conditions for operation.

"We will now study the best way to inaugurate the space," he said.

According to the minister, the cultural facility should include a cyber café, an academic bookstore, and a permanent cultural agenda, inspired by the management model of the Palácio de Ferro (Iron Palace).

Filipe Zau also explained that the National Cinema-Theatre, a building constructed in 1932 and classified as national heritage, underwent a thorough restoration, including the complete replacement of the flooring and wooden structures degraded by time.

"Our biggest problem continues to be the employability of artists," he emphasized, advocating for the need to create more performance venues and cultural spaces capable of hosting activities related to music, theatre, dance, and film.

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The Minister of Culture added that the Executive intends to expand the process of restoring cultural venues and museums in several provinces of the country, also aiming to boost cultural tourism.

"We want tourism that comes to attend theater, cinema, music, and cultural activities," he emphasized.

According to the official, the Ministry of Culture has been meeting with associations and professionals from different artistic disciplines, with the objective of adapting public policies to the needs of the sector and ensuring better working conditions for artists.

"Art is a job as dignified as any other, and artists need the conditions to support their families," he noted.

He also indicated that the project for the future Palace of Music and Theater represents an estimated investment of 85 million US dollars, being considered one of the country's biggest bets on the revitalization of national cultural infrastructure.