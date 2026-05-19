Angola: Football - São Salvador Draws At Home Against Interclube

Mbanza-Kongo — São Salvador do Kongo drew 1-1 against Interclube on Sunday, in a match of the 28th round of the Unitel Girabola 2025/2026 league (Angolan football championship of the 1st Division), played at the Álvaro Buta stadium.

With this result, São Salvador dropped to the 14th position with 31 points and jeopardizes its stay in the National Football Championship.

On Wednesday, the team travels to the country's capital to face Kabuscorp do Palanca, in a match of the 29th round.

Interclube receives Recreativo do Libolo on the same day in Luanda.

Reactions from the coaches

Interclube's coach, Roque Sapiri, said that the lads fulfilled the objective set by the technical team of not losing at the opponent's home.

He stressed that the draw obtained at the Álvaro Buta Stadium, against São Salvador do Kongo, will be very useful for the club's calculations in the ending championship.

In turn, São Salvador's coach, Silva Cussanda, deplored the result as the team was already leaving the relegation zone.

"It was decided that the three remaining matches in this Unitel League had to be won to guarantee São Salvador's stay in the Girabola, unfortunately that's how football is," he expressed, visibly saddened.