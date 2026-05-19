Angola: Governor Considers Human Development As Cornerstone for Eastern Region Growth

Saurimo — The training of human resources at all levels is the pillar to ensure the development of the eastern region of the country, the governor of Lunda-Sul, Gildo Matias, said Sunday in Saurimo.

The governor made these considerations at the closing of a meeting with civil society in the eastern region, promoted by the Angola Real National Movement Association (MONAAR). Gildo Matias stated that there is a need to invest in young people, in order to awaken in them the creative and entrepreneurial spirit that exists in their imagination, so that they are able to lead the processes related to the political and economic development of the country.

He stressed that the country needs healthy, well-prepared young people with high levels of knowledge, capable of helping with their work and initiatives for the growth and transformation of Angola.

The official acknowledged the existence of high unemployment rates among young people, difficulties in entering the job market, access to education, decent housing, as well as the high prevalence rate of sexually transmitted diseases.

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For this reason, he said, the Government remains committed to combating these issues by promoting self-employment and social housing, and appealed for the support of civil society, academics, journalists, activists, religious leaders and entrepreneurs, for their decisive contribution, aiming at the progress of the country.

Gildo Matias denounced acts of vandalism often committed by unknown citizens, which endangers the social well-being of all. For this reason, he appealed to civil society to have a culture of denunciation, so that those responsible are held civilly and criminally accountable. QB/JW/AJQ/TED/DOJ