Angola: Football - Desportivo DA Huíla Thrashes Guelson De Luanda

Lubango — Clube Desportivo da Huíla thrashed, on Saturday, Guelson FC 4-0 in a match of the 28th round of the 2025/26 Unitel Girabola (Angolan football championship of the 1st Division), held at the Tundavala National Stadium.

The goals for the Clube Desportivo da Huíla were scored by Vancadi and Mendes, in the 41st and 63rd minutes, while Mira, who came off the bench, scored twice in the 87th and 90th minutes, respectively.

Reactions

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Desportivo da Huíla's coach, Paulo Torres, stated that the result "reflects the competence" demonstrated by the players.

He also highlighted the tactical system adopted and the substitutions made, praising the offensive performance of Mira, who scored two goals, even after coming off the bench.

In turn, Guelson FC's coach, Moisés Nhango, acknowledged the superiority of the Huíla team, highlighting the quality demonstrated by them during the match.

The coach explained that the team arrived tired for the match, also pointing to the altitude and climate of the city of Lubango as factors that influenced the performance of his players.

Despite the relegation to the second division, Moisés Nhango considered the campaign carried out throughout the competition to be positive, emphasizing that the Girabola was quite competitive and expressed confidence in a stronger return in 2028.

With this victory, Clube Desportivo da Huíla remains in 4th position with 41 points, while Guelson FC has 15.