Southern Africa: Angola Displays Modernism and National Identity to Urban Expo

Baku — Angola has been showcasing projects that reflect modernity and national identity at its stand at the Urban Expo in Baku, Azerbaijan, since Monday. These projects are based on a structure that prioritizes functionality and sustainability.

Held within the framework of the 13th World Urban Forum, which began on Sunday and officially opened on Monday, the exhibition also highlights the intensive use of technology and the application of innovative materials, incorporating authenticity and representativeness.

During a visit to the stand, the Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, Carlos Alberto dos Santos, said that the country's presence at this global showcase is a gain, considering that it conveys images of the country and, especially, what is produced in the field of sustainable development.

According to the minister, Angola is showcasing its reality in relation to urban redevelopment, roads, bridges, energy, and environmental preservation - details that attract the attention of any visitor.

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The Sona and Njila projects are on display, two strategic initiatives of the Angolan Government, focused on development, decentralization and improving the quality of life in municipalities.

The exhibition at Expo Urbana is a reinforcement, within the scope of the New Urban Agenda, giving authenticity and representativeness to Angola's participation in the event.

The Angolan stand was designed in a modern open-plan office format, with white pressed wood, and a structure designed by the architect of the Regulatory Institute for Construction and Public Works (IRCOP), Gizela Victor.

The 13th World Urban Forum runs until the 22nd and welcomes more than 20,000 participants from 180 countries.

Angola is present with a delegation headed by the Minister of Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing, Carlos Alberto dos Santos, thus becoming a regular participant in the event that debuted in 2002 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The country has been present at several editions, most notably the 12th edition in Cairo, Egypt, which focused on sustainable urbanization and the role of African cities in the future. JAD/CS/DOJ