Angola: Bishop of Cuito-Bié Appeals for the Preservation of Peace in Families

Chinguar — The Bishop of the Diocese of Cuito City, province of Bié, Dom Vicente Sanombo, appealed for the preservation of peace within families, in order to guarantee the stability of these social structures, well-being, and the harmonious development of society.

The Catholic prelate made this appeal on Sunday, during the closing Mass of the traditional annual pilgrimage to Mount Tchimbango, located in the municipality of Chinguar, marked by the ordination of six new diocesan priests.

The appeal comes two days after the celebrations of Family Day (May 15).

In his homiletic reflection, Dom Vicente Sanombo highlighted the importance of strengthening family unity and asked the faithful to also offer prayers for peace in cities, villages, and countries still at war.

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For the bishop, this is the time for Christians to "sow peace, live well with others, and practice charity." Addressing the ordained priests, he appealed to them for the faithful exercise of the priestly ministry based on biblical principles and for the development of the church and society in general.

To this end, he recommended that they continue to invest in religious and academic training. In turn, the governor of Bié, Celeste Adolfo, reaffirmed the province's firm conviction in continuing a fruitful partnership with churches in general in the struggle to recover moral, ethical, cultural and patriotic values, as well as in community development.

Furthermore, she highlighted the importance of Mount Tchimbango, for its nature and history, for inspiring unity and reflection among Catholic Christians.

For this reason, she advocated the need for pilgrims to use the space as an opportunity to transform their way of being, existing and acting, to strengthen the social structure of families and ensure that they assume their true role in the formation of good citizens.

The pilgrimage to Mount Tchimbango, dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima, lasted three days. It was attended by thousands of Catholic faithful from various parts of the country.

The event was marked by prayers, praise, conferences, recitation of the rosary, and catechesis. The closing mass was also witnessed by members of the Government of the provinces of Bié and Huambo. VKY/PLB/TED/DOJ